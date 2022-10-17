Icehouse, Human Nature, and The Angels are on the lineup for Birdsville Big Red Bash and Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash in July and August of next year. The Birdsville Big Red Bash will be celebrating a decade of operations in 2023, while it’ll be the second go-round for Broken Hill’s Mundi Mundi Bash.
The Big Red Bash will take place in Birdsville, QLD, from Tuesday, 4th till Thursday, 6th July; the Mundi Mundi Bash is scheduled for Thursday, 17th till Friday, 19th August in Broken Hill, NSW. The two events feature near identical lineups.
Icehouse – ‘Electric Blue’
As well as Icehouse, Human Nature and The Angels, the lineups include the Hoodoo Gurus, Pete Murray, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Dragon, Shane Howard, Pierce Brothers, Chocolate Starfish, Wendy Matthews and more.
Australian folk singer John Williamson will appear exclusively at the Birdsville Big Red Bash, reprising his 2013 performance at the Simpson Desert festival, which has become known as the world’s most remote music festival.
“I had no idea when I was invited to sing on the Big Red sand dune in July 2013, primarily to a gathering of marathon runners, supporters and helpers, that it would inspire one of the biggest music festivals in the world, and certainly one of the most remote,” Williamson said. “Australia should be proud that the festival pays homage to our wonderful Outback.”
2023 Birdsville Big Red Bash
- Icehouse
- John Williamson
- Hoodoo Gurus
- Human Nature
- Pete Murray
- The Angels
- The Waifs
- Kate Ceberano
- Troy Cassar-Daley
- Ross Wilson
- Dragon
- Chocolate Starfish
- Shane Howard
- Pierce Brothers
- Wendy Matthews
- Grace Knight
- Jack Jones
- Melanie Dyer
- Caitlyn Shadbolt
- Furnace And The Fundamentals
- The Chantoozies
- The Big Red Bash Band
Dates & Venue
- Tuesday, 4th July – Thursday, 6th July, 2023 – Big Red Sand Dune, Birdsville, QLD
Tickets on sale Tuesday, 25th October.
2023 Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash
- Icehouse
- Hoodoo Gurus
- Human Nature
- Pete Murray
- The Angels
- The Waifs
- Kate Ceberano
- Troy Cassar-Daley
- Dragon
- Thirsty Merc
- Chocolate Starfish
- Shane Howard
- Jack Jones
- Pierce Brothers
- Wendy Matthews
- Grace Knight
- The Chantoozies
- Melanie Dyer
- Caitlyn Shadbolt
- Furnace And The Fundamentals
- Mi-Sex
- Tha Boiz
- The Mundi Mundi Bash Band
- The Waterbag Band
Dates & Venue
- Thursday, August 17th – Friday, 19th August, 2023 – Belmont Station, Broken Hill, NSW
Tickets on sale Tuesday, 25th October.
Further Reading
Icehouse Announce 2022 ‘Great Southern Land’ Concert Series
Brisbane’s The Tivoli Announces ‘Encore’ Concert Series, w/ Thundamentals, Meg Mac & More
Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers Lead Call For Double J To Become An FM Station