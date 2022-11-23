By The Pier Festival Announces 2023 Lineup: Thelma Plum, Safia, Holy Holy + More

Victoria’s By The Pier festival has announced its 2023 lineup, with Thelma Plum, Safia, Holy Holy and King Stingray at the top of the bill. By The Pier is a two-day festival held on the Queenscliff foreshore. It’s presented by the team behind Queenscliff Music Festival. 2023 marks its second year in existence.

The single-stage event also includes Geelong indie electonica artist Alice Ivy, Brisbane garage-blues outfit Full Flower Moon Band, and Melbourne pop punks Slowly Slowly, with the full lineup below.

Top billed artist and Gamilaraay woman Thelma Plum released her debut album Better in Blak in 2019. The album was nominated for seven ARIA awards, winning Best Cover Art, and was nominated for the Australian Music Prize. Plum described her latest release, the Meanjin EP, as “a musical kiss to the things I’ve loved.”

The inaugural instalment of By the Pier took place over three days and hosted Client Liaison, Harvey Sutherland, Briggs, Maple Glider, Vera Blue and others.

By The Pier 2023