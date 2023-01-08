Cage the Elephant Singer Matt Shultz Arrested on Gun Charges

Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz was arrested in New York City last week after police discovered two loaded weapons in his room at the Bowery Hotel, neither of which he had a license for.

On Thursday night (5th January), police were called after an employee at Bowery saw Shultz pull out a handgun in a public restroom on the hotel’s ground floor. Police found Sig Sauer and Smith & Wesson .45 calibre handguns and charged Shultz with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Shultz Has Been Charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon

According to the New York Times, police also found 11 Polaroid photographs of the weapons and six handwritten notes, one of which read: “I will defend myself if I am attacked.” The 39-year-old Shultz spent the night at the 9th precinct in Manhattan, and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday (11th January).

Cage the Elephant formed in 2006 with its original lineup consisting of Matt Shultz, guitarists Brad Shultz and Lincoln Parish –who left the band in 2013 – Daniel Tichenor on bass and drummer Jared Champion. Their self-titled debut album arrived in 2008, achieving success and spawning the hit ‘Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked’.

The band went on to release four more albums after their debut – 2011’s Thank You, Happy Birthday, 2013’s Melophobia, 2015’s Tell Me I’m Pretty and, most recently, 2019’s Social Cues. The latter two albums earned the band two Grammy awards in the Best Rock Album category.