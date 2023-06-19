Camp Cope Announce Final Ever Show At Sydney Opera House

Camp Cope will play their final ever show as a band at the Sydney Opera House later this year. The Melbourne trio will take to the stage on Friday, 13th October; the gig forms part of the Sydney Opera House’s 50th Birthday Festival, which will feature a month-long series of gigs and performances at the venue.

“Ok you’ve been waiting patiently & we are happy to finally let you know that our final ever show will be in the @sydneyoperahouse concert hall on Friday, 13th October,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Come & cry with us one last time ever. we love you all so much, thank you for the past 8 years, this one’s for you xoxo.”

Camp Cope: ‘The Opener’

Camp Cope – Georgia Maq, Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, and Sarah Thompson – have a long history at the Opera House, playing numerous sets there over the years and even filming the video for single ‘The Opener’ there.

The band announced their breakup in February 2023, telling fans they’d be playing their final hometown show at the Brunswick Music Festival. “Can’t think of a more fitting farewell,” Camp Cope wrote on Instagram, adding “This is a special one – our LAST EVER Naarm/Melbourne show”.

“But for now, 4eva thanks to all the ppl who were there through the thick & thin,” drummer Sarah Thompson wrote on Twitter at the time. “The music industry is a bin fire but that can be dealt with when you have the legends you all are keeping you sane. Fire your manager, burn the joint down, morals over $. love x”.

Camp Cope’s last album was 2022’s Running with the Hurricane, an excellent collection of tracks spearheaded by the single ‘Blue’.

Camp Cope Final Ever Show

Friday, 13th October – Sydney Opera House

Tickets go on saleat 9am Monday, 26th June via the Sydney Opera House.

