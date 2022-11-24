Meredith Music Festival 2022 Lineup Expands With BIG WETT & More

The lineup for the 2022 instalment of Meredith Music Festival has been embiggened with the addition of five more acts.

Rock ‘n’ roller Michael Beach, electro-popper BIG WETT, guitar-pop whisperers Snowy Band, ambient guitar dynamo Lou and rockers Smooch will all be joining the party.

WATCH: BIG WETT – ‘EAT MY ASS’

They join a choc-a-bloc lineup featuring the likes of Courtney Barnett, Yothu Yindi, Tasman Keith, Babe Rainbow, Tkay Maidza and many more.

Also performing, as part of the Welcome to Country, is Wadawurrung storyteller, poet and postie Uncle Barry Gilson with his band Meninyan.

The official Meredith 2022 timetable has also just dropped and you can peep it below.

This year’s festival will run from Friday, 9th – Sunday, 11th December at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre in Meredith, Victoria.

It’ll be the first event in the Supernatural Amphitheatre since Golden Plains in March 2020. The most recent Meredith Music Festival took place in December 2019 (Meredith was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid).

You can check out the full lineup and timetable below.

Meredith 2022 lineup

BIG WETT

Snowy Band

Michael Beach

LOU

Smooch

Joining…

Caribou

Dry Cleaning

Yothu Yindi

Courtney Barnett

The Comet Is Coming

Tkay Maidza

Sharon Van Etten

Private Function

DJ Quik

Erika de Casier

Nu Genea

Babe Rainbow

Derrick Carter

CLAMM

Minami Deutsch

SHOUSE

Tasman Keith

Rot TV

Surprise Chef

POOKIE

Our Carlson

Darcy Justice

OK EG

Allara

Rubi Du

Uncle Barry Gilson & Meninyan

Interstitial DJs

City of Ballarat Municipal Brass Band

Silence Wedge

Daphni

Dates & Venues

Friday, 9th – Sunday, 11th December – Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, Meredith, VIC

Official Timetable

