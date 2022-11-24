Meredith Music Festival 2022 Lineup Expands With BIG WETT & More

The lineup for the 2022 instalment of Meredith Music Festival has been embiggened with the addition of five more acts.
Rock ‘n’ roller Michael Beach, electro-popper BIG WETT, guitar-pop whisperers Snowy Band, ambient guitar dynamo Lou and rockers Smooch will all be joining the party.
They join a choc-a-bloc lineup featuring the likes of Courtney Barnett, Yothu Yindi, Tasman Keith, Babe Rainbow, Tkay Maidza and many more.
Also performing, as part of the Welcome to Country, is Wadawurrung storyteller, poet and postie Uncle Barry Gilson with his band Meninyan.
The official Meredith 2022 timetable has also just dropped and you can peep it below.
This year’s festival will run from Friday, 9th – Sunday, 11th December at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre in Meredith, Victoria.
It’ll be the first event in the Supernatural Amphitheatre since Golden Plains in March 2020. The most recent Meredith Music Festival took place in December 2019 (Meredith was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid).
You can check out the full lineup and timetable below.
Meredith 2022 lineup
BIG WETT
Snowy Band
Michael Beach
LOU
Smooch
Joining…
Caribou
Dry Cleaning
Yothu Yindi
Courtney Barnett
The Comet Is Coming
Tkay Maidza
Sharon Van Etten
Private Function
DJ Quik
Erika de Casier
Nu Genea
Babe Rainbow
Derrick Carter
CLAMM
Minami Deutsch
SHOUSE
Tasman Keith
Rot TV
Surprise Chef
POOKIE
Our Carlson
Darcy Justice
OK EG
Allara
Rubi Du
Uncle Barry Gilson & Meninyan
Interstitial DJs
City of Ballarat Municipal Brass Band
Silence Wedge
Daphni
Dates & Venues
Friday, 9th – Sunday, 11th December – Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, Meredith, VIC
Official Timetable
