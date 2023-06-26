Watch Cate Blanchett Jump on Stage for a Dance at Glastonbury

Cate Blanchett has made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury Festival, jumping on stage with US duo Sparks to have a bit of a dance. It didn’t exactly come out of the blue: Blanchett appeared in the band’s music video for the recent song ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’, the title track of their latest album.

After being introduced by the band as a “super special treat”, Blanchett bopped and twisted around the stage while the band carried on around her, dressed in the same bright yellow suit and red headphones as the music video. Watch footage of the moment below.

Cate Blanchett Dances On Stage at Glastonbury

Give Cate Blanchett another Oscar for performing at Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/whMCmB7za6 — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) June 23, 2023

“We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’,” the duo shared in a statement when the music video was released earlier this year.

“Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”

Glastonbury officially wrapped up on Sunday night at Worthy Farm. It was a weekend full of big moments – including Lana Del Rey asking the crowd to sing a cappella after having the power cut off, and Rina Sawayama appearing to call out labelmate Matty Healy on stage.

Further Reading

Lana Del Rey Leads A Cappella ‘Video Games’ Singalong After Glastonbury Performance Cut Short Due to Curfew

Rina Sawayama Appears to Call Out Labelmate Matty Healy of The 1975 During Glastonbury Set

Eliott Announces Debut Album and East Coast Tour Dates