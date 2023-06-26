Eliott Announces Debut Album and East Coast Tour Dates

Melbourne singer Eliott will release her debut album just calling to tell you I’m okay on Friday, 11th August. It’s been a long time coming, with the singer having first broken out in 2018 with the EP Bold Enough. We’ve heard a couple of tracks from the record already: ‘Control‘, and ‘Tell Me’.

Eliott has also announced a couple of tour dates to launch the record – there’ll be a show on Saturday, 12th August at the Northcote Theatre, and another at the Lansdowne on Saturday, 19th August.

Eliott: ‘Control’

“This record has been the therapy session I never realised I needed,” Eliott said in a statement about the record. “I’ve hurt, I’ve broken, I’ve grown, and I’ve healed. The journey of making this album was something I could hold onto, something to keep me safe, to get through the turmoil, to speak my truth. I’ve held on to it for quite some time and now it’s time to let it go.”

The album was pulled together between Australia and Paris, where Eliott spent time writing with producer Jack Grace. Songwriters and producers like Gab Strum, Angie McMahon, Simon Lam, Vancouver Sleep Clinic, and Xavier Dunn have also contributed to the album.

Last week Eliott took a spin on triple j’s Like A Version, taking on Joji’s viral hit ‘Glimpse of Us’. Watch it below.

Eliott 2023 Album Launch Dates

Saturday, 12th August – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets

Saturday, 19th August – The Lansdowne, Sydney

Tickets

