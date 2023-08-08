Channel Tres Looks Set to Appear at Beyond the Valley 2023/24

Beyond the Valley has shared an update regarding its 2023/24 event, which is set to take place on Barunah Plains, Victoria, from Thursday, 28th December to Monday, 1st January. The dates and festival site were confirmed in a social media post today that was soundtracked by Channel Tres‘ ‘All My Friends’.

It’s the second such hint Beyond The Valley has given regarding its 2023/24 artist lineup. Posters advertising this year’s event were seen around Australia in late July emblazoned with the quote, “There’s no place I’d rather be.” It didn’t take long to figure out this was a lyric snatched from RÜFÜS DU SOL’s 2018 single ‘No Place’.

Channel Tres – ‘All My Friends’

It’s still unclear when the official lineup announcement will be made, but Beyond The Valley has provided some definitive details about its next outing. The event’s three primary stages will be preserved, with the Valley Stage pencilled in as the main stage, alongside the Dance Dome – which will again feature a 70-metre-wide LED wall – and a reimagined Dr Dan’s.

The Podcast Stage will return to provide amusement of the non-musical kind. There’ll also be an inflatable wedding chapel, a “Better Beer” Beach Club, and a revamped Sanctuary precinct. Stay tuned for more lineup details. For now, we feel pretty confident RÜFÜS DU SOL and Channel Tres will be performing in regional Victoria over the New Year’s holiday.

Beyond the Valley 2023/24

Thursday, 28th December to Monday, 1st January – Barunah Plains, VIC

RÜFÜS DU SOL*

Channel Tres*

+ more TBA

*Not yet confirmed

Register for pre-sale tickets

Further Reading

Beyond the Valley Hints That RÜFÜS DU SOL Will Be on the 2023/24 Lineup

Flight Facilities Return With First Song In Over A Year, ‘Lights Up’

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24