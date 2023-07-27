Beyond the Valley Hints That RÜFÜS DU SOL Will Be on the 2023/24 Lineup

The gang responsible for Victorian New Year’s camping festival Beyond The Valley have been dropping some heavy hints that Sydney alt-dance collective RÜFÜS DU SOL will be on this year’s lineup.

Posters advertising this year’s event have been seen plastered across Aussie streets today bearing the text “THERE’S NO PLACE I’D RATHER BE”, which fans will recognise as the key lyric from RÜFÜS DU SOL’s 2018 hit ‘No Place’.

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘No Place’

The posters also refer to a telephone hotline, 1800-BTV-NY23. If you give it a buzz, it connects you to an answering machine message that cheekily states, “We’re getting ready to share our 2023 lineup”.

To give you an idea of the level of talent the BTV organisers might have in store for us this year, the fest’s 2022/23 roster featured pop superstar Nelly Furtado, Canadian producer Kaytranada and Irish electronic duo Bicep, along with Denzel Curry, Diplo, Honey Dijon, BENEE, Patrick Topping, Yeat, Aitch, Yung Lean, Dom Dolla, Flight Facilities, Tkay Maidza, Vera Blue, Confidence Man, Lime Cordiale, San Cisco and many more.

Last summer’s instalment also reverted back to a four-day camping format, and saw the event grounds shift from their previous location of Lardner Park in Gippsland to Barunah Plains.

