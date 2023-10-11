Charley Crockett Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Texan blues and country songwriter Charley Crockett will return to Australia in 2024 for an extensive tour across the country. Crockett played his first ever shows here in early 2023, appearing at the Tent Pole festival in Geelong alongside a bunch of headline dates.

The 2024 tour will get started on Saturday, 27th January in Tamworth (as part of the Tamworth Country Music Festival), before Crockett heads to all the major mainland cities and various regional centres, finishing up on Wednesday, 14th February at the Astor Theatre in Perth. See the full list of dates below.

Charley Crockett: ‘Jamestown Ferry’

Crockett released his most recent album at the end of September. Titled LIVE AT THE RYMAN, it captured his set at the famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in November 2022. It followed his 2022 album The Man from Waco.

Indigenous soul and country singer Emma Donovan will be joining Crockett on all dates around the country (playing material from her forthcoming debut solo album) while alt-country crew Sweet Talk will be playing at the Newcastle, Brisbane, Sydney, Ballarat and Korumburra shows.

Charley Crockett 2024 Australian Tour

w/ Emma Donovan

Saturday, 27th January Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth, NSW

​Sunday, 28th January Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW

Tuesday, 30th January The King’s Theatre, Sunshine Coast, QLD

​Wednesday, 31st January – The Green Room, Tyagarah, NSW

​Thursday, 1st February – Eaton Hills Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

​Friday, 2nd February – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Sunday, 4th February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, 6th February – ​Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra, ACT

​Thursday, 8th February – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

​Friday, 9th February – Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC

Saturday, 10th February – Coal Creek Community Park & Museum, Korumburra, VIC

Monday, 12th February – The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 14th February – Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale Friday, 20th October via Frontier Touring. A pre-sale will happen from Wednesday, 18th October.

