Port Fairy Folk Festival Adds Fanny Lumsden, Cool Out Sun, Kate Miller-Heidke + More to 2024 Lineup

Port Fairy Folk Festival has added a slew of new acts to its 2024 lineup, including country star Fanny Lumsden, classically trained pop singer Kate Miller-Heidke, Queenie, The Little Stevies, and more. The long-running festival will return to Port Fairy from Friday, 8th to Monday, 11th March.

Plenty of international acts will make their Australian debut at the festival, including John Craigie, Kenyan-American songwriter Ondara, folk fusion crew Good Habits, and Canadian artist Cat Clyde. There’ll also be sets from global hip hop outfit Cool Out Sun, Indigenous pop duo The Merindas, and blues rock artist Damon Smith.

Fanny Lumsden: ‘When I Die’

They’ll join previously announced headliners Graham Nash (of Crosby, Stills & Nash fame), Sarah Blasko, and Wergaia and Wemba Wemba songwriter Alice Skye. You can also expect performances from Cam Cole, The SongBirds, Canada’s Quote The Raven, Norway’s Gangar, and Scottish outfit Gnoss. See the full updated lineup below.

The lineup will continue to grow over the coming months, organisers have flagged, and half of all tickets have already sold out.

Port Fairy Folk Festival 2024

Alice Skye

Cam Cole

Cat Clyde

Cool Out Sun

Damon Smith

Daoiri Farrell

Fanny Lumsden

Gaby Moreno

Gangar

Gnoss

Good Habits

Graham Nash

John Craigie

Judy Collins

Kate Miller-Heidke

The Little Stevies

Lorraine Nash

Luka Bloom

The Merindas

Nigel Wearne & The Spooks

Ondara

Queenie

Quote The Raven

Ralph McTell

Sarah Blasko

Sharon Shannon Big Band

The SongBirds

Sons of the East

Teeny Tiny Stevies

Teho

Dates & Venue

Friday, 8th to Monday, 11th March – Port Fairy, Victoria

Tickets are on sale now.

Further Reading

Port Fairy Folk Festival Announces First Artist Lineup: Graham Nash, Sarah Blasko, Alice Skye + More

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24

Xavier Rudd, Spiderbait to Headline Phillip Island’s Ocean Sounds Festival 2024