Charli XCX, Duke Dumont and Snakehips Lead For the Love 2023 Lineup

The lineup has been announced for the 2023 edition of For the Love, which will stage events in Wollongong, the Gold Coast Melbourne and Perth next February and March.

Leading the bill is UK pop sensation Charli XCX. The singer was last in the country for Laneway 2020 and has since released two new albums – 2020’s How I’m Feeling Now and 2022’s Crash. The bill also includes DJ Duke Dumont, house producer Sonny Fodera, duo Snakehips, and more.

Charli XCX – ‘Beg for You’

There’s a strong homegrown contingent, with Cosmo’s Midnight, Budjerah, KYE, Sumner and Jade Zoe rounding out the bill. For The Love 2023 will kick off on Saturday, 25th February at Doug Jennings Park on the Gold Coast, before heading to Thomas Dalton Park in Wollongong on Sunday, 26th February.

The festival’s Melbourne leg will take place at Catani Gardens on Saturday, 4th March, before it wraps up at Taylor Reserve in Perth on Sunday, 5th March. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, 1st December, at 4pm AEDT, with a pre-sale kicking off that morning at 9am. Register for that here.

For the Love’s 2023 lineup arrives shortly after the announcement that Charli is heading to Australia for Sydney WorldPride, with the singer performing at WorldPride’s opening concert on Friday, 24th February alongside Kylie Minogue and Jessica Mauboy.

For the Love 2023

Charli XCX

Duke Dumont

Sonny Fodera

Cosmo’s Midnight

Snakehips

Budjerah

KYE

Sumner

Jade Zoe

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 25th February – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

Sunday, 26th February – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong

Saturday, 4th March – Catani Gardens, Melbourne

Sunday, 5th March – Taylor Reserve, Perth

