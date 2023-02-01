Los Angeles singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson will be supporting Phoebe Bridgers at her Sydney and Melbourne headline shows this month. Hutson will also play headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Bridgers co-produced Hutson’s latest solo LP, Quitters, along with Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst.

Hutson’s headline tour begins with two shows at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park, at 6.30 pm and 8.15 pm on Tuesday, 7th February. As with all shows at the venue, you must enter the ballot for a chance to score tickets. Hutson will play a free show at Melbourne’s Curtin Bandroom on Friday, 9th February and an in-store at Brisbane’s Jet Black Cat Music on Saturday, 11th February. The tour ends with a ticketed event at The End, Brisbane, on Sunday, 12th February.

Christian Lee Hutson – ‘Rubberneckers’

Quitters is Christian Lee Hutson’s fourth album and second to be released through Anti, following 2020’s Beginners. Hutson and Bridgers have an ongoing musical partnership, with Hutson co-writing a song on the 2018 Boygenius EP from Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. He added instrumentation to Bridgers and Oberst’s 2019 collaboration, Better Oblivion Community Center, and co-wrote a couple of the album’s songs.

Hutson appeared prominently on Bridgers’ latest LP, Punisher. He received a co-writing credit on five of the album’s 11 songs – including ‘Garden Song’, ‘I Know the End’ and ‘Savior Complex’ – and contributed guitars, celeste and backing vocals.

Christian Lee Hutson Australia 2023

Tuesday, 7th February – Phoenix Central Park, Sydney NSW (6.30 pm and 8.15 pm)

Friday, 10th February – The Curtin, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 11th February – Jet Black Cat Music, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 12th February – The End, Brisbane QLD

