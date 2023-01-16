Laneway add Julia Jacklin and Hockey Dad To Lineup, Release Set Times

Laneway Festival kicks off in a matter of weeks and promoters have just announced some new additions to the lineup.
Julia Jacklin has been added to the bill in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne while Wollongong party starters Hockey Dad will now be in attendance in Brisbane and Sydney. In sad news, Baltimore band Turnstile will no longer be performing at the festival dates in Brisbane and Sydney due to a scheduling conflict with the Grammy Awards – they’ll play all other dates and have sideshows booked in both cities as well.
Hockey Dad – ‘T’s To Cross’
Other additions include selector Andy Garvey and Sophiya in Sydney, Jono Ma in Brisbane, rapper Dallas Woods in Perth and IN2STELLAR and Tentendo in Melbourne. The updates follow the announcement that FELIVAND, Abby Bella May, Siobhan Cotchin, Coldwave, and PRICIE scored the triple j Unearthed spot at various legs of the festival.
All these acts will join HAIM, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, Finneas, Fred Again…, and a stack more at Laneway, which kicks off on Saturday, 4th February in Brisbane. Check out the full lineup below.
Promoters have also released the set times for 2023 – and from first glance, it looks like they’ve done their best to avoid any major clashes. Scope them all out below.
Laneway Festival 2023 Lineup
- Haim (Exclusive)
- Joji (Exclusive)
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Finneas
- Fontaines D.C
- Fred Again..
- Girl In Red
- Slowthai
- Turnstile
- Hockey Dad
- Julia Jacklin
- The Jungle Giants
- 100 Gecs
- Chaos In The Cbd
- Knucks
- Mallrat
- Ross From Friends
- The Beths
- Yard Act
- Adam Newling
- The Backseat Lovers
- Harvey Sutherland
- Jacoténe
- Jamesjamesjames
- Logic1000
- Sycco
- Tasman Keith
- The Lazy Eyes
- Abby Bella May
- Andy Garvey
- Coldwave
- Dallas Woods
- Felivand
- Jono Ma
- Pricie
- Ruby Cannon
- Siobhan Cotchin
- Sophiya
Dates and Venues
- Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane/Turrbal
- Sunday, 5th February, 2023 – Sydney Showground, Sydney/Burramattagal & Wangal
- Friday, 10th February, 2023 – Bonython Park, Adelaide/Kaurna
- Saturday, 11th February, 2023 – The Park, Flemington, Melbourne/Wurundjeri
- Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Wellington Square, Perth/Whadjuk
Set Times
