Laneway add Julia Jacklin and Hockey Dad To Lineup, Release Set Times

Laneway Festival kicks off in a matter of weeks and promoters have just announced some new additions to the lineup.

Julia Jacklin has been added to the bill in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne while Wollongong party starters Hockey Dad will now be in attendance in Brisbane and Sydney. In sad news, Baltimore band Turnstile will no longer be performing at the festival dates in Brisbane and Sydney due to a scheduling conflict with the Grammy Awards – they’ll play all other dates and have sideshows booked in both cities as well.

Hockey Dad – ‘T’s To Cross’

Other additions include selector Andy Garvey and Sophiya in Sydney, Jono Ma in Brisbane, rapper Dallas Woods in Perth and IN2STELLAR and Tentendo in Melbourne. The updates follow the announcement that FELIVAND, Abby Bella May, Siobhan Cotchin, Coldwave, and PRICIE scored the triple j Unearthed spot at various legs of the festival.

All these acts will join HAIM, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, Finneas, Fred Again…, and a stack more at Laneway, which kicks off on Saturday, 4th February in Brisbane. Check out the full lineup below.

Promoters have also released the set times for 2023 – and from first glance, it looks like they’ve done their best to avoid any major clashes. Scope them all out below.

Laneway Festival 2023 Lineup

Haim (Exclusive)

Joji (Exclusive)

Phoebe Bridgers

Finneas

Fontaines D.C

Fred Again..

Girl In Red

Slowthai

Turnstile

Hockey Dad

Julia Jacklin

The Jungle Giants

100 Gecs

Chaos In The Cbd

Knucks

Mallrat

Ross From Friends

The Beths

Yard Act

Adam Newling

The Backseat Lovers

Harvey Sutherland

Jacoténe

Jamesjamesjames

Logic1000

Sycco

Tasman Keith

The Lazy Eyes

Abby Bella May

Andy Garvey

Coldwave

Dallas Woods

Felivand

Jono Ma

Pricie

Ruby Cannon

Siobhan Cotchin

Sophiya

Dates and Venues

Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane/Turrbal

Sunday, 5th February, 2023 – Sydney Showground, Sydney/Burramattagal & Wangal

Friday, 10th February, 2023 – Bonython Park, Adelaide/Kaurna

Saturday, 11th February, 2023 – The Park, Flemington, Melbourne/Wurundjeri

Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Wellington Square, Perth/Whadjuk

Set Times

