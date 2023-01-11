Julia Jacklin Revealed as Secret Headliner for OK Motels Charlton

Julia Jacklin has been revealed as the secret headliner for next month’s OK Motels throwdown in Charlton, Victoria.

The Blue Mountains singer-songwriter will join acts such as Party Dozen, CIVIC, Frente, ENOLA and the perfectly named Queef Urban in the regional town for the boutique festival in mid-February.

Julia Jacklin: ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’

Jacklin is coming off the back of the release of PRE-PLEASURE, her acclaimed third record that followed up Crushing and Don’t Let The Kids Win. Featuring singles ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’ and ‘I Was Neon’, it was named as one of the best Australian albums of 2022 by Music Feeds.

Jacklin and band will soon head out on the PRE-PLEASURE headline tour, kicking things off in Sydney in late February and playing dates in Brisbane and Melbourne – see all the details over here.

Conceived as a small dinner and show event back in 2017, OK Motels has become a unique event on the live music calendar. The upcoming Charlton shindig will feature a pool party with DJs spinning “love songs and dedications” and Devonshire tea and barefoot bowls sessions hosted by the Country Women’s Association.

Check out the full line-up below; tickets are still available and will set you back around $150 for general admission.

OK Motels Charlton Pool Party

Julia Jacklin

CIVIC

Party Dozen

Frente

Eaten By Dogs

Ali

ENOLA

Blend ft ‘The Weed’

Queef Urban

DJ Cliffhanger

Dates & Venue

Friday, 17th February–Sunday, 19th February – Charlton Motel, Charlton VIC

Tickets available now via Oztix.

Further Reading

Julia Jacklin Announces East Coast ‘Pre Pleasure’ Headline Shows

The Best Australian Albums of 2022

Julia Jacklin: ‘PRE PLEASURE’ Review – Her Rawest Work Yet