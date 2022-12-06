Celtic group Clannad will play their final ever shows in Australia in 2023.

The tour will make 10 years since the group last played in Australia, and it will be the first tour for the band without two of their founding members Noel Duggan and Padraig Duggan, who both died in recent years.

Clannad: ‘I Will Find You’

They’ll first land in Perth in early March next year, before taking in dates in Adelaide, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, and finally Brisbane. The dates are part of their broader farewell tour In A Lifetime, which they’ve been on since the beginning of 2020 and has been disrupted by the pandemic. They also recently rescheduled a Dublin show following the death of Duggan, who passed away in October.

Clannad have had a storied 50-year career, with more than 15 million records sold and hits including ‘In A Lifetime’ and ‘I Will Find You’ – as well as Grammy and BAFTA wins. As part of their farewell, their label BMG Records has released the In A Lifetime anthology, which contains tracks from across their career.

See the full list of Australian tour dates below.

Clannad Farewell Tour 2023

Tickets are on sale 9am Thursday, 24th November via Live Nation. A Live Nation pre-sale will happen from 9am Wednesday, 23rd November until 8am Thursday, 24th November.

Wednesday, 8th March – Astor Theatre, Perth

Friday, 10th March – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday, 12th March – Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Thursday, 16th March – State Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 17th March – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, 18th March – Fortitude Valley Music Hall, Brisbane

