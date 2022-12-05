The Corrs Announce Australian Tour in October and November 2023

Irish pop group The Corrs have announced a complete Australian tour for October and November 2023. The announcement comes off the back of the family band’s recent headline show in the Hunter Valley, which took place at Hope Estate on Saturday, 26th November.
While specific dates are still to come, The Corrs confirmed in an Instagram post that they will be visiting Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Tasmania and New Zealand. Support acts have also been confirmed – the Corr siblings will be joined by Australian pop icon (and Neighbours alum) Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and fellow family band Germein.
The Corrs – ‘Forgiven, Not Forgotten’
Comprising siblings Andrea, Caroline, Jim and Sharon Corr, the band rose to international stardom following the release of their debut album, Forgiven, Not Forgotten, in 1995. Four more albums and singles such as ‘Love to Love You’, ‘I Never Loved You Anyway’ and ‘Breathless’ followed before the Corrs went on an extended hiatus in 2006.
In 2015 the band reformed, playing in London’s Hyde Park and releasing their sixth studio album White Light. The Corrs released their latest album, Jupiter Calling, in 2017 to mixed reviews. The 2023 visit will be the group’s first wide-scale tour of Australia since 2001, when they played arenas in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne.
