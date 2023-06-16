CMC Rocks QLD Announces Dates for 2024

Country music festival CMC Rocks QLD will return to the Sunshine State for another round in 2024. The festival has just announced its official dates for next year, with the festival taking over Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich from Friday, 15th to Sunday 17th March 2024.

The 2023 edition was led by Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band, and Kip Moore, with local acts like Darlinghurts, Caitlyn Shadbolt, and The Buckleys also in attendance.

Zac Brown Band: ‘Out in the Middle’

“We’re thrilled to announce our dates for 2024, we know so many fans are poised to make plans with their friends and families to join us for another incredible year at Willowbank Raceway”, said CMC Rocks QLD’s Jeremy Dylan.

“It’s going to be hard to top the amazing time we all shared this year, but we are hard at work on delivering another blockbuster artist lineup to take the fan experience to the next level. See you in Ipswich next March!”

Over the years the festival has featured artists like Luke Combs, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and The Chicks.

CMC Rocks QLD

Friday, 15th to Sunday 17th March 2024 – Willowbank Raceway, Ipswich

