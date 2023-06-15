Aloe Blacc, G Love & Special Sauce Lead Queenscliff Music Festival’s 2023 Lineup

Queenscliff Music Festival will return in 2023 with a lineup that includes soul and R&B star Aloe Blacc, blues rockers G Love & Special Sauce and singer-songwriter Foy Vance. This year, the festival will extend to a four-day event, running from Thursday, 23rd to Sunday, 26th November on the Bellarine Peninsula, on the lands of the Wadawurrung people.
Aside from its international drawcards, this year’s edition of the festival also boasts a strong local contingent that includes indie-folk quintet Boy & Bear, alternative rock mainstays Something for Kate and rapper Illy.
Aloe Blacc – ‘I Need a Dollar’
Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Dan Sultan, Liz Stringer, Ian Moss, The Dreggs, Ngulmiya, Alice Ivy, Xylouris White, Mindy Meng Wang and Tim Shiel, Jem Cassar-Daley, Leah Senior, JAZZPARTY, William Crighton, WILSN, BEANS, Full Flower Moon Band and many others. More acts are set to be announced in the lead-up to November.
Tickets for this year’s Queenscliff Music Festival are on sale now, with a range of different options (including camping and glamping) available. Currently, only multi-day tickets can be purchased, with single day tickets going on sale Saturday, 1st July. Find all ticketing details here.
Queenscliff Music Festival began in 1997, and has been held annually in November each year since. The COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers to pull the pin on its 2020 and 2021 events, but it returned last year with a lineup that included the likes of Baker Boy, the Teskey Brothers, Felix Riebl, RVG, Seeker Lover Keeper, Isabella Manfredi, Emma Donovan & the Putbacks and many more.
Queenscliff Music Festival 2023
- Alice Ivy
- Aloe Blacc
- The Badloves
- BEANS
- Boy & Bear
- Cat Canteri
- Dan Sultan
- The Dreggs
- Elis & The Drip
- Emily Barker
- Felipe Baldomir
- Foy Vance
- Full Flower Moon Band
- G. Love & Special Sauce
- Ian Moss
- Illy
- JAZZPARTY
- Jem Cassar-Daley
- Leah Senior
- Liz Stringer
- Mindy Meng Wang x Tim Shiel
- Ngulmiya
- Something for Kate
- William Crighton
- Willie J & The Bad Books
- WILSN
- Xylouris White
Dates & Venue
- Thursday, 23rd – Sunday, 26th November – Wadawurrung Country/Bellarine Peninsula
Tickets on sale now
Further Reading
Boy & Bear Announce Self-Titled Fifth Album, Australian Tour
Leah Senior Announces New Album ‘The Music That I Make’, Shares Video for New Single
Love Letter To A Record: Something For Kate On Their Album ‘Echolalia’