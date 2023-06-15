Aloe Blacc, G Love & Special Sauce Lead Queenscliff Music Festival’s 2023 Lineup

Queenscliff Music Festival will return in 2023 with a lineup that includes soul and R&B star Aloe Blacc, blues rockers G Love & Special Sauce and singer-songwriter Foy Vance. This year, the festival will extend to a four-day event, running from Thursday, 23rd to Sunday, 26th November on the Bellarine Peninsula, on the lands of the Wadawurrung people.

Aside from its international drawcards, this year’s edition of the festival also boasts a strong local contingent that includes indie-folk quintet Boy & Bear, alternative rock mainstays Something for Kate and rapper Illy.

Aloe Blacc – ‘I Need a Dollar’

Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Dan Sultan, Liz Stringer, Ian Moss, The Dreggs, Ngulmiya, Alice Ivy, Xylouris White, Mindy Meng Wang and Tim Shiel, Jem Cassar-Daley, Leah Senior, JAZZPARTY, William Crighton, WILSN, BEANS, Full Flower Moon Band and many others. More acts are set to be announced in the lead-up to November.

Tickets for this year’s Queenscliff Music Festival are on sale now, with a range of different options (including camping and glamping) available. Currently, only multi-day tickets can be purchased, with single day tickets going on sale Saturday, 1st July. Find all ticketing details here.

Queenscliff Music Festival began in 1997, and has been held annually in November each year since. The COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers to pull the pin on its 2020 and 2021 events, but it returned last year with a lineup that included the likes of Baker Boy, the Teskey Brothers, Felix Riebl, RVG, Seeker Lover Keeper, Isabella Manfredi, Emma Donovan & the Putbacks and many more.

Queenscliff Music Festival 2023

Alice Ivy

Aloe Blacc

The Badloves

BEANS

Boy & Bear

Cat Canteri

Dan Sultan

The Dreggs

Elis & The Drip

Emily Barker

Felipe Baldomir

Foy Vance

Full Flower Moon Band

G. Love & Special Sauce

Ian Moss

Illy

JAZZPARTY

Jem Cassar-Daley

Leah Senior

Liz Stringer

Mindy Meng Wang x Tim Shiel

Ngulmiya

Something for Kate

William Crighton

Willie J & The Bad Books

WILSN

Xylouris White

Dates & Venue

Thursday, 23rd – Sunday, 26th November – Wadawurrung Country/Bellarine Peninsula

Tickets on sale now

