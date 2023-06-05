Coldplay Fall Just Shy of 50% Reduction in Tour Emissions

Coldplay have fallen slightly short of their target to reduce touring emissions by 50 per cent. The band set ambitious targets before embarking on their extensive Music of the Spheres tour last March, and implemented a number of strategies and audience initiatives to reach them.

It’s been mostly a success: in a statement released last Friday and reported by Billboard, the band have reduced their carbon emissions by 47 per cent, when compared to their 2016-2017 Head Full Of Dreams tour. The results have been independently monitored and verified by Professor John E. Fernandez of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; the study has been “scientifically rigorous”.

Coldplay: ‘Humankind’

“When we first announced the Music Of The Spheres Tour, we hoped to make it as environmentally beneficial as possible and reduce our direct carbon emissions (from show production, freight, band and crew travel) by 50 per cent,” Coldplay wrote in the statement. “This is a good start — and something that our incredible crew should be very proud of — but clearly there’s still room for improvement.”

The band say they are now using an electric battery system to power the entirety of their show, have been using electric vehicles or alternative fuels for their freight, kept plastic to a minimum, and have planted more than five million trees across 17 countries. Additionally, sixty-six per cent of all their tour waste has been diverted from landfill.

The arena shows also featured exercise bikes and kinetic dance floors that could be used by attendees to help power the electric batteries. And the fancy little LED wristbands that are given to the audience before the shows are being returned and reused at a rate of 86 per cent.

“And just by coming you have had a tree planted, and helped a range of environmental organizations like The Ocean Cleanup and ClientEarth (a team of lawyers who defend the environment),” Coldplay continued. “Thank you all and hopefully this time next year we will have made big improvements.”

Coldplay will land in Australia later this year for two shows at Perth’s Optus Stadium. If you’re after tickets, we’re sorry: they’re all sold out.

Coldplay Music Of The Spheres Australia 2023

w/Thelma Plum, Amy Shark* & Tash Sultana#

Saturday, 18th November – Optus Stadium, Perth WA*

Sunday, 19th November – Optus Stadium, Perth WA#

Join the waiting list via Live Nation

