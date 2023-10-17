Colin Hay Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Songwriter Colin Hay and his band will head out on tour in the middle of 2024. Hay had previously been locked in as a headliner of the Birdsville Big Red Bash, and will now play a fistful of dates on either side of the festival, kicking off in Geelong on Saturday, 29th June.

The singer will then head to Melbourne, Birdsville, Sydney, and Newcastle, before finishing the tour at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on Sunday, 7th July. Hay will be backed by a full band at every stop of the tour; see all the dates and ticketing details below.

Colin Hay: ‘Waiting For My Real Life To Begin’

Hay is one of Australia’s most revered songwriters and the person responsible for classics like ‘Down Under’ (with Men At Work), ‘Waiting For My Real Life To Begin’, and ‘I Just Don’t Think I’ve Ever Get Over You’. In 2022 he released his fifteenth solo album Now And The Evermore, and embarked on a solo tour in the UK and Australia – he also joined Ringo Starr on tour throughout the US.

Hay was honoured by music body APRA AMCOS earlier this year, receiving the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music alongside veteran promoter Colleen Ironside.

“To receive the news that APRA wanted to bestow this most prestigious Ted Albert Award is very special indeed,” said Hay at the time. “This award is for outstanding services to Australian Music. I think services is the key word here. It’s important to realise at some point in your life that it is a valuable thing to be of service. To be of some use.”

Colin Hay 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Saturday, 29th June – Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Vic

Sunday, 30th June – Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne, Vic

Wednesday, 3rd July – Big Red Bash, Birdsville QLD

Friday, 5th July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 6th July – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Sunday, 7th July – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 25th October via Colin Hay. A pre-sale will run 48 hours prior.

