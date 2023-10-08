Birdsville Big Red Bash & Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash Announce 2024 Lineups: Tina Arena, Colin Hay + More

Outback festivals the Birdsville Big Red Bash and the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash have announced their lineups for 2024. The sister events will both take place in winter – the Big Red Bash will run from Tuesday, 2nd to Thursday, 4th July at the Big Red Sand Dune 35km west of Birdsville, and the Mundi Mundi Bash will take place from Thursday, 15th to Saturday, 17th August.

The lineups feature a stack of Australian veterans and newcomers: Tina Arena and Colin Hay have been locked in to headline the Big Red Bash, while James Reyne tops the list for Mundi Mundi. Acts like Jon Stevens, Ian Moss, Baby Animals, Diesel, Mark Seymour, and Vanessa Amorosi will appear at both festivals.

Tina Arena: ‘Sorrento Moon (I Remember)’

There’ll also be sets from Sarah McLeod, Hayley Mary, blues and roots stalwart Ash Grunwald, the Pierce Brothers, and more. See below for the full lineups and the relevant ticketing details.

“Our events are run on two of the most iconic Outback locations in Australia, with the Big Red Bash also taking bragging rights as the most remote music festival in the world. I don’t think there’s anything like our events anywhere else on the planet,” festival owner and managing director Greg Donovan said in a statement.

Away from the music there’ll be plenty of other activities, including world record attempts for the largest Nutbush City Limits dance-off and a Mad Max dress-up (at Mundi Mundi). There’ll also be outdoor film screenings, yoga, camel rides, helicopter flights, and more.

Birdsville Big Red Bash 2024 Lineup

Tina Arena

Jon Stevens

Ian Moss

Colin Hay

Tim Finn

Diesel

Baby Animals

Vanessa Amorosi

Mark Seymour

Richard Clapton

Casey Barnes

Shane Howard

Pierce Brothers

Bjorn Again

Mi-Sex

Chocolate Starfish – Bat Out of Hell

The Rolling Stones Revue starring Phil Jamieson

Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers

Furnace & the Fundamentals

Ash Grunwald

Fanny Lumdsen

Sarah McLeod

Hayley Mary

Steve Balbi

Amy Ryan

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 17th October via the website.

Dates & Venue

Tuesday, 2nd to Thursday, 4th July 2024 – Big Red Sand Dune, west of Birdsville

Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash 2024 Lineup

James Reyne

Jon Stevens

The Living End

Ian Moss

Daryl Braithwaite

Diesel

Tim Finn

Baby Animals

Vanessa Amorosi

Mark Seymour

The Rolling Stones Revue (starring Adalita, Phil Jamison, Tex Perkins & Tim Rogers)

Richard Clapton

Casey Barnes

Bjorn Again

Chocolate Starfish – Bat Out of Hell

Pierce Brothers

Shane Howard

Ash Grunwald

Fanny Lumsden

Furnace & the Fundamentals

Sarah McLeod

Hayley Mary

Mundi Mundi Bash Band

Tha Boiz and Leroy Johnson & The Waterbag Band

Dates & Venue

Thursday, 15th to Saturday, 17th August 2024 – Belmont Station, Mundi Mundi Plains

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 19th October via the website.

Further Reading

Icehouse, Human Nature, The Angels To Play Birdsville Big Red Bash & Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash

Tina Arena Announces 2023 Australian ‘Love Saves’ Tour Dates

James Reyne Re-Schedules ‘Way Out West’ Tour Dates After Breaking His Ankle