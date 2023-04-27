Cry Club Announce New Album ‘Spite Will Save Me’, Share Single

Melbourne duo Cry Club have announced their new album Spite Will Save Me will arrive on Friday, 23rd June. It comes as the follow-up to the band’s 2020 debut, God I’m Such A Mess.

The duo has also shared another single from the release, titled ‘Hocus Pocus’. As vocalist Heather Riley says, the tagline for the song could be, “Well well well, if it isn’t the consequences of my own actions!”.

Cry Club: ‘Hocus Pocus’

The band worked with producer Alex Laska on ‘Hocus Pocus’ – Heather says Laska asked them to record the vocal take over and over again, and what landed on the track was one of their warm-up takes.

“In trying out so many new things for this record, it felt right to try and get a big shoegaze song that would feel right in a big open space – aiming for a classic 90’s guitar ballad but with a massive wall of sound behind it,” guitarist Jono Tooke shared about the track.

Most of the songs from Spite Will Save Me were written over the lockdowns in Melbourne, and recorded with Laska over the course of just one week.

“The result, though much heavier than our first album, is still true to who we are as a band but more self-assured and unapologetically feral,” says Heather. “If our first album is about queer pride, this one is absolutely queer wrath. Most importantly we love it, and that’s the biggest takeaway for us.”

We’ve heard a few of the tracks from the album already, including ‘Somehow (You Still Get To Me)’, ‘I Want More’, and ‘People Like Me’.

Spite Will Save Me Tracklist

Get Up!!! A Bit Of Hell Somehow (You Still Get To Me) Bad Taste Hocus Pocus Mirrored People Like Me Cry About It Wildfire I Want More

