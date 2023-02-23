Daft Punk Announce ‘Random Access Memories’ 10th Anniversary Edition with Unreleased Music

Daft Punk have announced a 10th-anniversary edition of their fourth and final studio album Random Access Memories. The anniversary reboot includes 35 minutes of previously-unreleased music from the French electronic pioneers. The expanded edition will arrive on streaming platforms on Friday, 12th May. It’ll also be available as a two-CD set, three-LP vinyl set and digital download.

The collection will feature nine tracks unearthed from the vault. Among them is an “early take” of mega-hit ‘Get Lucky’ and studio outtakes of album opener ‘Give Life Back to Music’, as well as the finished song ‘Horizon’, which was previously available as a Japan-exclusive bonus track.

Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories Reissue Arrives in May

Other rarities include an early demo of an unreleased song called ‘Infinity Repeating’ and an unfinished track titled ‘Prime’. The bonus disc of unreleased tracks concludes with an alternate version of the Random Access Memories cut ‘Touch’, which soundtracked the band’s 2021 breakup video.

The reissue will feature a new Dolby Atmos spatial audio mix of Random Access Memories. Pre-orders for the vinyl and CD editions are available here.

Daft Punk and Pharrell Williams | Credit: Michael Kovac/WireImage

Random Access Memories originally came out in May 2013 as the follow-up to Daft Punk’s 2010 soundtrack for the film Tron. The sound of the album reflected Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo’s desire to shift away from sample and loop-based productions towards a more organic sound.

“We wanted to do what we used to do with machines and samplers, but with people,” Bangalter said when discussing Random Access Memories prior to its release.

To that end, they collaborated with the likes of Nile Rodgers, Pharrell Williams, Panda Bear, The Strokes‘ Julian Casablancas, Giorgio Moroder and more. Random Access Memories won Album of the Year, Best Dance/Electronica Album and three other awards at the 2014 Grammys.

Bangalter and de Homem-Christo announced the end of Daft Punk in February 2021, nearly three decades after they formed. A year later, they announced a 25th-anniversary edition of their 1997 debut album Homework.

Last month, Bangalter announced a solo album titled Mythologies, which is set to arrive on Friday, 7th April. The orchestral work was originally commissioned for a ballet of the same name in 2021.

Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition)

Disc 1/Vinyl Sides 1-4 (Original Album)

‘Give Life Back to Music’ ‘The Game of Love’ ‘Giorgio by Moroder’ ‘Within’ ‘Instant Crush’ (ft. Julian Casablancas) ‘Lose Yourself to Dance’ (ft. Pharrell Williams) ‘Touch’ (ft. Paul Williams) ‘Get Lucky’ (ft. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers) ‘Beyond’ ‘Motherboard’ ‘Fragments of Time’ (ft. Todd Edwards) ‘Doin’ It Right’ (ft. Panda Bear) ‘Contact’

Disc 2/Vinyl Sides 5-6 (Bonus Tracks)

Horizon Ouverture Horizon (Japan CD) GLBTM (Studio Outtakes) Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo) GL (Early Take) Prime (2012 Unfinished) LYTD (Vocoder Tests) The Writing Of Fragments Of Time Touch (2021 Epilogue)

Further Reading

Love Letter to a Record: Art vs Science on Daft Punk’s ‘Alive 2007’

Daft Punk Share Original ‘Around The World’ Storyboards

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Says Daft Punk Split Was Almost Like Hearing “About Someone That’s Died”