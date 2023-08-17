CHVRCHES Announce ’The Bones Of What You Believe’ 10th Anniversary Edition

CHVRCHES will release a special edition of their acclaimed record album The Bones of What You Believe in celebration of its 10th anniversary. The Scottish outfit’s debut album launched them to fame around the world, featuring the singles ‘The Mother We Share’, ‘Gun’, and ‘Recover’.

The anniversary edition will arrive in a variety of vinyl and CD formats – including in clear and black vinyl – and include four unreleased tracks that were recorded around the time of the album, as well as five live songs that were captured at Ancienne Belgique in 2013. It’ll all be released on Friday, 13th October, just over ten years since it first hit shelves.

CHVRCHES: ‘Manhattan’

“It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old,” frontwoman Lauren Mayberry says of the upcoming release. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

The band have released the first previously unheard track of the bunch, a sprawling synth track called ‘Manhattan’ – listen above. According to instrumentalist Iain Cook, the song came together in mid-2011, when he and Martin Doherty started tinkering in the studio in Glasgow.

“‘Manhattan’ was the fourth idea we worked on together,” Cook recalls. “It was the first time we messed around with sampling and chopping up our vocals which would go on to become one of the hallmarks of the band’s sound. Lyrically, we were playing around with pretty abstract apocalyptic imagery – in this case the Manhattan Project. This was right around the time we asked Lauren to come into the studio to try out some additional vocals.”

“’Manhattan’ was one of the first songs Iain and Martin played me and it immediately felt like an exciting thing to be involved in,” adds Mayberry. “It really showcased a lot of the traits that would eventually become synonymous with CHVRCHES and what our first album would end up sounding like. It’s fun to listen to it now, knowing everything that came along after it.”

CHVRCHES most recent album was 2021’s Screen Violence.

