Fatboy Slim, ICEHOUSE, and Dan Sultan are among the names which have been added to Arts Centre Melbourne’s four-month long festival, Live At The Bowl. Taking place between early January and late April, 21 events have so far been added to the festival, which includes international drawcards such as Lorde, Bon Iver, the Arctic Monkeys, and more.

Now, Live At The Bowl has expanded once again, adding in the likes of PASIFIX, Soju Gang, Reminisce, Piknic Electronik, and English DJ Fatboy Slim. Alongside the new names, the festival has also detailed Share The Spirit, which will take place on 26th January, and will feature First Nations artists such as Dan Sultan, Jessica Hitchcock, and Bumpy.

Lime Cordiale & Idris Elba – ‘Holiday’ (Fatboy Slim Remix)

ICEHOUSE’s addition to the lineup will serve as the rescheduling of the Melbourne leg of their previously-planned Great Southern Land concert series. Originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, 19th November with The Psychedelic Furs, Motor Ace, and more, the event was postponed due to frontman Iva Davies testing positive for COVID.

Live At The Bowl will also host “the world’s biggest electronic music festival”, with Ultra Australia set to take over on Saturday, 15th April. The large-scale, multi-stage production will be held across four separate areas at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Kings Domain.

The full list of events for Live At The Bowl 2023 are available below, with tickets and event details available through the Arts Centre Melbourne website.

Live At The Bowl 2023

Wednesday, 4th – Thursday, 5th January, 2023 – Arctic Monkeys

Saturday, 21st January, 2023 – Midsumma Extravaganza

Thursday, 26th January, 2023 – Share The Spirit

Friday, 27th January, 2023 – Kehlani

Sunday, 29th January, 2023 – Boris Brejcha

Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – Darren Hayes

Sunday, 5th February, 2023 – Piknic Électronik: Kölsch, Cristoph, Korolova, Boogs & Wiser

Wednesday, 8th February, 2023 – Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – A Tchaikovsky Spectacular

Saturday, 11th February, 2023 – ICEHOUSE

Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Teeny Tiny Stevies

Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 – Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – Mosaics

Friday, 17th February, 2023 – SYNTHONY NO.3

Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – Carmina Burana

Sunday, 19th February, 2023 – Piknic Électronik: Filth on Acid

Sunday, 26th February, 2023 – Sorbaes: Sundae

Saturday, 4th – Sunday, 5th March, 2023 – Bon Iver

Friday, 10th – Saturday, 11th March, 2023 – Lorde

Saturday, 18th March, 2023 – PASIFIX

Saturday, 25th March, 2023 – Reminisce

Saturday, 15th April, 2023 – Ultra Australia

Friday, 28th April, 2023 – Fatboy Slim

Tickets on sale now.

