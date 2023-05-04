Dan Sultan Announces New Album, Shares New Single ‘Wait in Love’

Singer-songwriter Dan Sultan has announced a new album. The self-titled record will arrive on Friday, 18th August via Liberation – pre-orders are available here. To coincide with the announcement, Sultan has shared new single ‘Wait in Love’. In a statement, Sultan said it was one of the first songs written for the record, and helped guide the direction of it more broadly.

“It’s about when I decided to get sober and the circumstances around it,” Sultan said in a statement. “From the press coverage at the time to the love and support I received from my loved ones and especially my then girlfriend and now wife, Bron. It’s a love song to ourselves and our beautiful future together. Our first baby arrived pretty much a year later to the day. I love ‘Wait in Love’ and I’m proud to have written it for us.”

Dan Sultan – ‘Wait in Love’

Sultan’s new record will mark his first conventional album since 2017’s Killer. In 2019, he released Aviary Takes, which saw him reinterpret songs from across his career in stripped back, acoustic and piano renditions. The same year, he released his first children’s album, Nali & Friends.

‘Wait in Love’ is the third single Sultan has shared from his new album ahead of its arrival. Opener ‘Story’ was released in February, with ‘Won’t Give You That’ arriving in March. Per its tracklist, the album features an appearance from Julia Stone on the song ‘Fortress’.

“Until now I’ve shied away from having a photo of my face on any artwork and I’ve now gone completely the other way with this record. It’s symbolic of just how raw and straight the work is in content albeit extremely polished from a production and writing standpoint,” Sultan said in a statement about the new album.

“I’ve never been as good as I’ve been while writing and making this record. I’m very proud of my record and I know that I’ve made a beautiful thing that represents myself in all ways. It has fulfilled me and I’m happier and stronger in my work than I’ve ever been. It’s a wonderful thing to feel so peaceful and powerful within my artistry and it’s holistically permeated into every aspect of my life.”

