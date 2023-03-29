Dan Sultan Releases Live Video For New Single ‘Won’t Give You That’

Dan Sultan has gifted us with a live performance video of his new single ‘Won’t Give You That’.

Directed by Ben Develin, the clip was filmed live in a studio with soft purple lighting, with the First Nations troubadour joined by a full backing band for a stirring rendition of his latest sonic gem.

Dan Sultan – ‘Wont Give You That’

Co-written and produced with Joel Quartermain, ‘Won’t Give You That’ is song about liberation and resilience, marking Sultan’s second musical offering of 2023, following on from previous single ‘Story’.

“There are some people who…it suited them when I was unwell,” the artist explains in a press statement about the new song. “It suited their internal narrative about themselves. I let it happen, I wasn’t well enough and I wasn’t strong enough. That’s not where I am anymore”

It comes after Sultan was announced on the lineup for the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s all-star musical tribute to the late, great Archie Roach during NAIDOC Week this July, alongside Emma Donovan, digeridoo player and composer William Barton, soul singer Kee’ahn, and many more.

Further Reading

MSO to Present Archie Roach Tribute Ft. Dan Sultan, Emma Donovan and More

Daniel Andrews Apologises For ‘Extreme, Inhumane Acts Committed’ Against Archie Roach

Musicians and Public Figures Respond to the Death of Archie Roach