Dance Gavin Dance Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Californian outfit Dance Gavin Dance have announced a run of Australian tour dates through November this year. The tour will get underway at Melbourne’s Forum on Sunday, 12th November, with dates in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane to follow. The band will be joined at all dates by San Antonio quartet Nothing More.

The tour, the band’s first since 2019, is in support of their newest album Jackpot Juicer, which arrived in 2022. It’s the final album to feature bassist Tim Feerick, who died in April 2022.

Dance Gavin Dance: ‘Feels Bad Man’

“We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night,” the band said in a statement at the time. “We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”

A cause of death wasn’t revealed at the time. A few months after Feerick’s death, clean vocalist Tilian Pearson departed the band due to sexual misconduct allegations. Pearson rejoined the band in November, after spending a number of months in rehab and an “intensive series of therapy sessions”.

“If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that everyone handles grief differently, and Tilian is no exception,” the band wrote in a statement when announcing Pearson’s return. “When Tilian opened up to us about his substance abuse problem that had spiraled in recent months, we all agreed that he needed time to reset his life to avoid the tragic fate of so many artists before him.”

“It’s also important for me to address something that has been twisted and misrepresented during my absence from the band,” Pearson added in a statement of his own. “The work I have done on myself and my substance abuse issues has nothing to do with any kind of sexual misconduct. I have never had sex or any kind of intimate relationship without the consent of a partner.”

Sunday, 12th November – The Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday, 14th November – Magnet House, Perth

Thursday, 16th November – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday, 17th November – Roundhouse, Sydney

Sunday, 19th November – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets on sale now via Destroy All Lines.

