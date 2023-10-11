Daniel Caesar Announces 2023 Australian Headline Tour

Canadian artist Daniel Caesar will head to Australia later this year for a quick run of headline dates. The singer and songwriter will play three shows on the east coast in November and December, starting in Melbourne on Saturday, 25th November, and finishing with a set at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Friday, 1st December.

Caesar will be here supporting his third studio album Never Enough, which arrived in April 2023. The album, led by singles ‘Let Me Go’ and ‘Do You Like Me’, was pulled together in studios across the world, from Paris and Majorca to London, Copenhagen, and Stockholm.

Daniel Caesar: ‘Let Me Go’

Never Enough also marked Caesar’s major label debut, having signed to Republic Records in 2021. Prior to this, he released music through Golden Child Recordings, a label he founded with a group of friends in Toronto.

“I was finding it hard at Golden Child to be a record exec and an artist at the same time,” Caesar told Billboard about the shift. “This was something I needed to do for myself for my development. I was like, ‘If I don’t do it, it’s because I’m scared.’ And I hate living in fear.”

Since the release of Never Enough, Caesar has been on a sold-out run of tour dates across North America.

Saturday, 25th November – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 27th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 1st December – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale Friday, 13th October via Live Nation. A pre-sale will happen 24 hours prior.

