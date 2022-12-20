Darren Hayes Cancels Gold Coast Date on 2023 National Tour

Darren Hayes has cancelled the Gold Coast show on his upcoming Australian ‘Do You Remember?’ Tour. In a post on Instagram last week, the former Savage Garden singer cited poor ticket sales as the reason for the cancellation, which he attributed to challenges facing the music industry following the pandemic.

“As many of you know, since COVID-19 the live concert industry has been incredibly challenged,” Hayes said, before referring to logistical and financial issues for touring musicians. He continued, “Sadly, my upcoming Australian tour has been severely impacted by those challenges and as a result, we’ve had to make the terribly difficult decision to cancel the Gold Coast date on the Australian leg of my ‘Do You Remember?’ tour.”

Hayes went on to say that despite having to cancel one of his shows in Australia, he has added a further six on his UK leg and four in the USA. “It’s a strange time to be touring,” he said. “COVID seems to have affected touring markets in different ways.” It ought to be noted that Hayes’ UK shows are at smaller performance halls and not in arenas like those in Australia.

Hayes will still be performing the other five dates on his 2023 arena tour, with shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane. He’ll be supported throughout by ’90s Australian pop duo, Bachelor Girl.

Darren Hayes ‘Do You Remember?’ Tour 2023

Tuseday, 31st January – RAC Arena, Perth

Saturday, 4th February – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Tuesday, 7th February – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, 8th February – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Saturday, 11th February – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Sunday, 12th February – Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast – CANCELLED

