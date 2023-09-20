Dave Faulkner and James Baker’s The Victims’ Announce Last Ever Shows

Legendary ’70s Perth punk group The Victims, who introduced the world to both Dave Faulkner and his original drumming partner in the Hoodoo Gurus, James Baker (who also co-founded The Scientists and more) are returning to say a final farewell to fans. The group have announced their last ever shows will take place in Sydney and Melbourne this December.

They’ll be hitting the stage at Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom on Friday, 1st December before calling it a day at Sydney’s iconic Crowbar on Saturday, 2nd December.

The Victims – ‘Girls Don’t Go For Punks’

The big announcement follows the release of a new and final double-single from The Victims last month called ‘Girls Don’t Go For Punks’/’Victim’, which you can stream above.

The pre-Hoodoo Gurus act formed in Perth back in 1977. Their debut single ‘Television Addict’, which was originally released by the band themselves in a pressing of just 1000 copies, has long been a holy grail relic for ‘70s punk collectors. This was followed by a five-track EP, which contained the equally cherished ‘Disco Junkies’.

Since regrouping in late 2014 with #1 fan Ray Ahn of the Hard-Ons on bass, The Victims have released two new 7” vinyl records (an EP and the new double-single), as well as an anthology of their ’70s classics, In The Red.

They bid farewell to their hometown fans in Perth back in June, but now, they’re extending the love to their fans in Sydney and Perth.

You can catch all those dates and details down below.

Friday, 1st December – The Brunswick Ballroom (w/ Lice Trays), VIC – tickets on sale now

Saturday, 2nd December – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW – tickets on sale now

