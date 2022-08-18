Dayglow Follows Australian Tour With Release Of New Single ‘Deep End’

A few weeks after wrapping up his debut Australian tour, Dayglow has released the new single, ‘Deep End’. The new track is set to appear on Dayglow’s forthcoming album, People In Motion, which is slated for release on Friday, 7th October.

Dayglow is the project of Texan songwriter Sloan Struble. ‘Deep End’ follows the previous People In Motion single, ‘Then It All Goes Away’. Struble’s most recent LP as Dayglow was 2021 Harmony House.

Dayglow – ‘Deep End’

“Making ‘Deep End’ was a really revitalising experience for me,” Struble said in a statement. “I had just gotten a vintage synth called an Oberheim Matrix 6 and was just having fun messing with the sounds it could make. I wasn’t giving myself any restrictions or confines of what ‘sound’ I was going for: I was just using my imagination and trying to make something that felt good and free.

The result, ‘Deep End’, felt both clean and poppy and yet strangely raw. “I love electronic/dance music that feels ‘human’ and ‘alive’,” said Struble. “It’s such a treacherous challenge to accomplish, yet I feel like this song made the magic happen, and opened a door to the world that would become People In Motion.”

He continued, “I’m still making all of these songs by myself in a spare bedroom in my house, yet something about this album just feels bigger than me and so expansive in a creative sense.”

Struble has released two albums under the Dayglow name since launching the project in 2017. Harmony House followed his 2018 debut Fuzzybrain. Struble previously operated under the name Kindred.

People In Motion is set for release on 7th October.

Dayglow – People In Motion

Second Nature Radio Then It All Goes Away Deep End Stops Making Sense How Do You Know? Someone Else Like She Does Turn Around Talking To Light

Further Reading

Rex Orange County Shares Melodic New Single, ‘Threat’

Tame Impala To Headline Desert Daze With ‘Lonerism’ Anniversary Set

Meningococcal Warning Issued For Splendour In The Grass Attendees