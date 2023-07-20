Deacon Blue Expand 2023 Australian Greatest Hits Tour

Scottish sophisti-pop band Deacon Blue are brushing up on all their all 45s ahead of their 2023 Australian tour. Promising a greatest hits setlist, the Glaswegians have had no trouble selling tickets for the forthcoming tour – in fact, they’ve just announced a third show in Perth after the first two sold out.

Deacon Blue will kick off their tour at Perth’s Regal Theatre on Friday, 24th November, before moving over to the Astor Theatre for shows on Saturday, 25th and Sunday, 26th November. Find more details below.

Deacon Blue – ‘Dignity’

The tour moves from Perth to Adelaide, where Deacon Blue will enjoy a one-night stand at the Hindley Street Music Hall on Tuesday, 28th November. They’ll wrap up with a three-show east coast stint, playing at Melbourne’s Forum on Thursday, 30th November, the Enmore in Sydney on Saturday, 2nd December and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Tuesday, 5th December.

Fans can expect to hear the vast majority of Deacon Blue’s commercially released singles, including ‘Dignity’ and ‘Chocolate Girl’ from their 1987 debut LP, Raintown, and ‘Fergus Sings the Blues’ and ‘Real Gone Kid’ from the 1989 follow-up, When the World Knows Your Name.

Deacon Blue released an acoustic version of ‘Chocolate Girl’ earlier this month. This presages their plans to include an acoustic segment in the upcoming shows. “We’ve decided to play a greatest hits show with a difference,” vocalist Ricky Ross said in a statement. “Yes, we intend to play all – or nearly all – the old 45s, but we also want to play some songs acoustically too.”

Ross added, “We really can’t wait to come back to Australia, we always love visiting.” The band’s most recent visit was in 2019, part of their international ’30 Years and Counting’ anniversary tour.

Deacon Blue 2023 Greatest Hits Tour

Friday, 24th November – Regal Theatre, Perth WA – New Show

Saturday, 25th November – Astor Theatre, Perth WA – Sold Out

Sunday, 26th November – Astor Theatre, Perth WA – Sold Out

Tuesday, 28th November – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 30th November – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 2nd December – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 5th December – Fortitude Valley Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale now via Live Nation

