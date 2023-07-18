The Human League Announce ‘Dare’ 2024 Australian Tour

Synth-pop outfit The Human League have announced a handful of tour dates across Australia in March 2024. The band will be celebrating their classic 1981 album DARE!, playing the record in full at every stop, alongside other deep cuts and fan favourites.

The tour will get underway on Wednesday, 6th March at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, with dates following in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and finally in Perth on Thursday, 14th March. See the full rundown of dates and ticketing details below.

The Human League: ‘Don’t You Want Me’

DARE! contained some of the band’s – and the decade’s – biggest hits, including ‘Don’t You Want Me’, which lead singer Philip Oakey wasn’t really a fan of at first. The frontman stuck the song on side two of the album, but then came around to it and released the tracks as a single later in 1981. The album also contained tracks like ‘Love Action’, ‘The Sound of The Crowd’ and ‘Open Your Heart’.

The Human League formed in Sheffield in 1977, with Ian Craig Marsh teaming up with a friend and fellow computer operator called Martyn Ware. They initially made music under the name Future, changing it to The Human League after Oakey joined.

Marsh and Ware left the band in 1980, and Oakey would then recruit Susan Ann Sulley and Joanne Catherall for the outfit, and they would go on to huge commercial success.

The band were last here in 2017 – notably, Catherall got into an online scrap with Qantas after being kicked out of the airport lounge for wearing Ugg boots.

The Human League Australian Tour Dates 2024

Wednesday, 6th March – The Fortitude Music Hall Brisbane

Friday, 8th March – Enmore Theatre Sydney

Saturday, 9th March – Palais Theatre Melbourne

Monday, 11th March – AEC Theatre Adelaide

Thursday, 14th March – Astor Theatre Perth

General tickets go on sale Tuesday, 25th July via Destroy All Lines. Head here for pre-sale information.

