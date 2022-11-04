Dear Metalheads, Germany’s Rock Am Ring Lineup Is Here To Make You Drool

Germany’s iconic Rock Am Ring festival has just dropped a lineup bomb for 2023. Next year’s instalment of the rock & metal mega-fest is stacked with a mosh maniac’s wet dream of acts, including the newly reunited (sort-of) Pantera, Architects and Tenacious D.

The monster first wave of bands also includes the likes of Turnstile, Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud, Meshuggah, Motionless In White, Silverstein, Evanescence, NOFX, Arch Enemy, Nova Twins, Jinjer, Three Days Grace and loads more.

Rock Am Ring 2023 Lineup

Ringrockers, here we go! Unsere ersten Knaller für 2023 💥 Alles zum Line-Up ab sofort in unserer App und online unter https://t.co/NlGnmqY6L7. See you soon! #rar2023 pic.twitter.com/MbJeFum4Ta — Rock am Ring (@rockamring) November 3, 2022

Repping for the Aussie contingent, alt-pop artist Aviva and pub-punks The Chats also feature on the bill.

The already impressive roster of acts is still set to grow as well, with two headliners still yet to be revealed.

For now, the highly anticipated Pantera reunion will be a particular highlight for metal fans. The band, which will feature guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante alongside classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, have a number of Latin American dates lined up for this December as part of their global reunion tour. Aussie dates have yet to be announced, but we can hope…

As always, in addition to Rock Am Ring in Nürburgring, the lineup will also be shared with twin festival Rock Im Park in Nuremberg, with the daily lineups rotating across both fests between June 2nd through June 4th, 2023.

You can peep the full lineup for both Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park so far, above.

