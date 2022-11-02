New ‘Rock Gods Voyage’ Cruise Coming To Australia With ‘Amazing Lineup’

A mysterious new rock and metal festival appears to be sailing onto the Australian music festival calendar next year.

Dubbed ‘Rock Gods Voyage’, the event is promising an “amazing lineup” featuring “globally recognised mainstream bands”.

WATCH: Official Rock Gods Voyage Teaser

According to HEAVY Mag, the three night/four day cruise will be the first of its kind in the country, departing from the East Coast and featuring over 50 local, national and international rock and metal bands.

“Some of the names thrown around have already been massive,” the mag, which is also involved in the event, reports.

The event is being promoted by Brisbane music collective Vamped Up, who’ve released a further statement on the cruise’s official website.

“This will be an experience you will be still be talking about for years to come,” they promise.

The event will be taking place in 2023, with exact dates still to be confirmed. For now, you can check out the official poster below.

We’ll bring you more info as soon as we know it…

