Deni Ute Muster Punter in Serious Condition After Being Set Alight at 2023 Event

A 22-year-old man is in hospital in a serious condition after allegedly being set alight at the Deni Ute Muster at the weekend. According to a statement released by police, as per The Canberra Times, emergency services were called to a campsite at the Deniliquin event just before 7pm on Saturday, 30th September.

The young man was found to have suffered “significant facial burns”, which were reportedly caused by another man igniting an aerosol nearby. “He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Alfred Hospital in Victoria, where he remains in a serious condition,” police said.

Man Arrested Over Assault at Deni Ute Muster

The Canberra Times has reported that an 18-year-old man was arrested in Wagga police station on the afternoon of Monday, 2nd October. A statement from police confirms he was charged with “grievous bodily harm by the use of corrosive fluid, reckless grievous bodily harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm”.

The man was granted bail and will appear in the Deniliquin Local Court on Wednesday, 15th November.

The Deni Ute Muster is one of the country’s biggest regional festivals. This year it was headlined by Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole, Catherine Britt, Andrew Swift, Casey Barnes, Jessica Mauboy, The Whitlams, and Missy Higgins.

Further Reading

Two People Die Following Sydney’s Knockout Outdoor Festival 2023

Deni Ute Muster Announces All Australian Lineup for 2023

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24