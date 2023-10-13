Lineup Announced for Inaugural Melbourne Muster: Hoodoo Gurus, Beccy Cole, Lee Kernaghan + More

Dust off your Stetson hats and cowboy boots, because a brand new festival is hitting Melbourne, designed for petrolheads and lovers of country music and rock’n’roll. The family-friendly Melbourne Muster will descend upon Caribbean Gardens, approximately 25 kilometres east of the Melbourne CBD, for two days in May 2024.

The event has been styled as a complete cultural event. Not only does it boast a line-up of bands and solo artists, but there’ll also be monster truck rides, line dancing, mechanical bull riding and a huge variety of beers, wines, spirits, alongside opportunities to taste some of the best BBQ in the country.

Hoodoo Gurus – ‘My Girl’

The music lineup features Hoodoo Gurus, Lee Kernaghan, Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows, Beccy Cole, Kingswood, Andrew Swift and Amber Lawrence, among others. Hoodoo Gurus have been a mainstay of the Australian festival scene since they emerged in the early eighties. The band’s best known record, 1985’s Mars Needs Guitars!, gave rise to the canonical single ‘Like Wow – Wipeout’, while the ubiquitous ‘What’s My Scene?’ featured on the Gurus’ third album, Blow Your Cool!, in 1987.

Keen country fans will be excited about the appearance of Beccy Cole. Over the course of ten albums, the musician has courted a loyal following, with her albums frequently reaching ARIA’s Top 50 Albums chart. Find all the lineup and ticketing details below.

Melbourne Muster 2024

Hoodoo Gurus

Lee Kernaghan

Beccy Cole

Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows

Amber Lawrence

Andrew Swift

Jonny Reid

Taylor Sheridan

Eddie Rawk Band

Kingswood

Gareth Leach

+ more

Friday, 3rd & Saturday, 4th May – Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

