Dermot Kennedy Announces 2023 Australian Headline Dates

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has added a trio of headline shows to his 2023 Australian tour itinerary. Kennedy is on the lineup for the Spilt Milk festival, which hits Canberra, Gold Coast, Ballarat and Perth this November and December. He’ll surround the festival stint with solo headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Kennedy released his latest album, Sonder, in November 2022. The singles ‘Better Days’ and ‘Something to Someone’ have become some of the Dublin artist’s most successful songs to date. In recent months, Kennedy has performed at Japan’s Fuji Rock, Indonesia’s We The Fest, Malaysia’s Good Vibes and the UK’s Glastonbury Festival.

Dermot Kennedy – ‘Better Days’

Sonder followed Kennedy’s debut album, Without Fear, which landed in October 2019. Both albums were released via Island Records in the UK and Interscope in the US, and each went to number one in Kennedy’s native Ireland and in the UK.

Kennedy worked on Sonder with a slew of renowned songwriters and producers, including Shawn Mendes collaborator Scott Harris, Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran co-writer Steve Mac and rising talent Jonah Shy, who’s worked with Tate McRae and Tai Verdes.

Kennedy is one of many high profile names on the Spilt Milk lineup, alongside Aitch, Post Malone, Dom Dolla, Ocean Alley, Peach PRC and Tkay Maidza.

Dermot Kennedy 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 24th November – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 7th December – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 10th December – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale 9am local on Friday, 4th August via Secret Sounds. Pre-sale available from 9am local on Thursday, 3rd August.

