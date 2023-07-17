Didirri Announces National Tour Behind Forthcoming Album ‘Caught in the Act’

Didirri will head out on the road for a run of shows up the east coast in October in support of his forthcoming debut album Caught In The Act. The Warrnambool singer will get the tour underway on Thursday, 5th October at the Sooki Lounge in Belgrave, and wrapping up in Wollongong on Sunday, 29th October.

The announcement comes as Didirris drops the newest cut from the record, a solemn track called ‘Heaving Chest’. “I wrote Heaving Chest one evening at 3am,” Didirri shared in a statement. “Some bushfires came close to where I was staying in WA. There was a sense of anxiety in the air and I couldn’t sleep. It’s about holding someone you love close and sharing bodies at the end of the world.”

Didirri: ‘Heaving Chest’

We’ve now heard five tracks from Caught In The Act: ‘Begin Again’, ‘Obsolete Machine’, ‘Often Broken’, and ‘You Know What’s Good For You’. The album has been a long time coming, with the songwriter having first broken onto the local scene back in 2016 with single ‘Randy Scouse Git’, and dropping two EPs: 2018’s Measurements, and 2020’s Sold For Sale.

“Caught in the Act is a labour of love during the lockdown periods in Australia,” he shared in a statement. “I have put so much of myself into these songs and really dedicated my heart to this album.”

Caught In The Act is due out on Friday, 4th August through Liberation Records.

Didirri toured extensively in 2022, having circled the country on an 11-date solo run and also joining Brisbane singer Kate Miller-Heidke’s national tour.

Didirri Australian Tour Dates 2023

Thursday, 5th October – Sooki Lounge | Belgrave VIC

Saturday, 7th October – Sound Doctor | Anglesea VIC

Thursday, 12th October – Howler | Melbourne VIC

Friday, 13th October – Theatre Royal | Castlemaine VIC

Friday, 20th October – Lefty’s Music Hall | Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 21st October – Solbar | Sunshine Coast QLD

Thursday, 26th October – UC Hub | Canberra ACT

Friday, 27th October – King St Bandroom | Newcastle NSW

Saturday, 28th October – Marys Underground | Sydney NSW

Sunday, 29th October – La La Las | Wollongong NSW

Tickets on sale via Didirri’s website.

