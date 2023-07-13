Troye Sivan Announces New Album and Shares Lead Single

A new era of Troye Sivan is upon us. The Australian pop superstar has returned to us with a new single and the promise of a new album coming in HOT.

The Perth-via-South African artist and LGBTQI+ icon’s third studio LP, dubbed Something To Give Each Other, is due to reach our ears on Friday, 13th October. Described in a press statement as “a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship”, Sivan’s forthcoming record features the freshly released single ‘Rush’, which you can stream right now, just below.

Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

“‘Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2 hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” Sivan explains in a press statement about the fresh track.

“Party after party, after party after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

Despite already notching up an eye-watering 22 billion streams to date, Sivan hasn’t hesitated to double-down on his new record. He’s teamed up with a blockbuster lineup of superstar songwriters, including Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max) and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons), to see his new collection of songs to fruition.

Troye Sivan’s forthcoming third album Something To Give Each Other will follow-on from his 2018 sophomore LP Bloom and 2020 EP In A Dream. It’s available to pre-order now in vinyl, CD, digital and cassette formats alongside exclusive merchandise and fan packs, right here.

