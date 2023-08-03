Diljit Dosanjh Announces 2023 ‘Born to Shine’ Australian Tour

Hot on the heels of lighting up the stage as the first Indian artist ever to perform live at Coachella, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is now bringing his acclaimed Born to Shine tour to Australia.

The triple threat singer, actor and global entertainer will be coming down under this October for a run of arena shows across the East Coast, visiting fans in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Diljit Dosanjh – ‘G.O.A.T.’

“The Born to Shine World tour has been an incredible experience for me,” Dosanjh said in a press statement. “It has been 10 long years since I performed in Australia… and it’s the perfect time to meet and entertain my fans there. It takes a lot to pull off shows like these and I really look forward perform for my fans down under.”

You can catch all the dates, venues and ticketing details of Diljit Dosanjh’s Born to Shine Australian tour down below.

TEG Live presale from 1pm (local time) Thursday, 3rd August

My Ticketek presale from 12pm (local time) Friday, 4th August

General public tickets on sale from 1pm (local time) on Monday, 7th August

Friday, 13th October 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC – All Ages – Tickets

Friday, 20th October 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW – All Ages – Tickets

Sunday, 22nd October 2023 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD – All Ages – Tickets

