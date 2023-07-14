NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by Sarah Mary Chadwick’s heartrending reflection on how her mother thought her “first boyfriend looked like an artist’s rendition of Jesus.” There’s also consciousness-raising hip hop from Beni Bjah and Flewnt, svelte grooves from Ta-ku, and a taste of new albums by Jack Ladder, Simona Castricum, Life Strike and the debut EP from Blusher.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – July ’23

New additions 14/07/2023

Sarah Mary Chadwick – Looked Just Like Jesus

Beni Bjah & Flewnt – Throw Away the Keys

Ta-ku, Milan Ring, matt mcwaters & ?uestlove – WAY OUT

Jack Ladder – The Lovers Loved Me

Rocky – Repeater

Rin McArdle – Famous

Dippers – Recurrent Sight

Taylah Carroll – Monogamy

Holliday Howe – scarz

Life Strike – Giving up the Ghost

Simona Castricum – Catacombs

Tropical Strength – (Not My) Cup of Tea

Blusher – Limelight

