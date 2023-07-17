Dope Lemon Announces ‘Kimosabè’ Launch Shows in Melbourne and Sydney

Angus Stone will release his new Dope Lemon album, Kimosabè, on Friday, 1st September. Two weeks later, he’ll perform songs from the record at a couple of headline shows; one a piece at Forum Melbourne and Sydney Opera House. Details below.

The forthcoming album is Stone’s fourth under the Dope Lemon alias. He released the title track, ‘Kimosabè’, as a single back in June. The song was inspired by, and samples, the 2008 film Step Brothers, and thus gives both Judd Apatow and Will Ferrell co-writing credits.

Dope Lemon – ‘Kimosabè’

Kimosabè follows Dope Lemon’s 2022 LP Rose Pink Cadillac, which reached #1 on the ARIA Album chart. Stone has described the forthcoming album as a significant step forward for the Dope Lemon project – not least because the album cover actually features his face.

“This record is everything that’s me,” Stone said in a press release. “In the past, the artwork has been anonymous in a way because I was trying to explore these styles, and having this shield in front of me was beautiful – I could sort of slink around in the shadows and wouldn’t have the public make judgement on the person behind it.

“This record, I had moments of clarity reflecting on my childhood, and I was able to see where I want to be in the future. So putting myself on the cover just felt right.”

Dope Lemon 2023 Australian Shows

Thursday, 14th September – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 15th September – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale Thursday, 20th July via Live Nation

Further Reading

Dope Lemon Announces Fourth Album, Samples ‘Step Brothers’ on New Single

Dope Lemon Announces New Album ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’

Angus Stone: ‘Dope Lemon Represents A Certain Kind Of Freedom’