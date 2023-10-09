Pet Shop Boys Accuse Drake of Borrowing ‘West End Girls’ Chorus Without Permission

Drake has come under fire from the British duo Pet Shop Boys, who have accused the rapper of interpolating their song ‘West End Girls’ without permission. In a short statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the duo said it was “surprising” to hear Drake sing the chorus of ‘West End Girls’ in his new track ‘All The Parties”.

“No credit given or permission requested,” the statement continued. ‘All The Parties’ features on Drake’s eighth album For All The Dogs, which arrived on Friday to exceedingly lukewarm reviews. You can hear the track below.

Drake: ‘All The Parties’

As noted by Variety, the only credited artists on the track are BNYX®, Boi-1da, Fierce, Coleman, Maneesh, Harley Arsenault, JDolla, and Drake.

‘West End Girls’ was released by Pet Shop Boys – that is, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe – in 1986, and remains one of the group’s most successful and enduring hits.

It’s not the only copyright headache Drake is facing on his new album. Baltimore artist Rye Rye has accused the Toronto rapper of using her vocals with permission on the song ‘Calling For You”, which features 21 Savage. Rye Rye has also claimed Drake didn’t credit her for a track on his last album, Honestly, Nevermind.

