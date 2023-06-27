Drake Publishes First Book of Poetry, Announces New Album

Drake has officially published his first book of poetry. It’s called Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, out through Phaidon, and you can buy it now through the rapper’s website. Drake – Aubrey Graham – created the collection alongside longtime collaborator Kenza Smith.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life… our first book is available tomorrow on @drakerelated and other select retailers,” Drake wrote on Instagram a day before its release.

Drake: ‘Massive’

As part of the promo rollout, Drake’s team included a QR code on some newspaper ads that led to the Titles Ruin Everything website. On the site was a message from Drake: “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

As High Snobriety notes, the second line is taken from the track ‘Headlines’, from Drake’s second record Take Care. The release date for the new album, presumably called FOR ALL THE DOGS, has not yet been revealed.

The new album would follow Drake’s 2022 collaboration with 21 Savage, Her Loss, as well his lukewarm solo albums Honestly, Nevermind (2022) and Certified Lover Boy (2021). Most recently, Drake jumped on a track by British rapper J Hus called ‘Who Told You’.

Further Reading

AI-Generated Song Featuring Fake Drake and The Weeknd Vocals Pulled From Streaming Platforms

Drake and 21 Savage Sued for Their Fake Vogue Magazine Covers

Fake Drake Challenges the Real Drake to a Boxing Match