Drive-By Truckers and Newton Faulkner Announce 2024 Australian Tours

Two international acts from the Bluesfest 2024 lineup are hitting the road across Australia next year. US southern rock band Drive-By Truckers and English singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner have both announced national headline tours for March and April 2024.

Drive-By Truckers will bring their trademark blend of southern rock, alt-country and Americana to stages in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and two shows in Newcastle, while Faulkner will be delivering the virtuosic acoustic guitar work and soulful vocals of his Wild tour to crowds in Melbourne and Sydney.

Drive-By Truckers – ‘The Driver’

“We are very proud to be presenting these artists, the first being the talented Newton Faulkner and then the fantastic live act of the Drive-By Truckers,” Bluesfest boss Peter Noble said in a press statement.

“We haven’t had the Drive-By Truckers out in Australia since 2009, so we’re thrilled to be able to be able to bring them back to Australia. They will certainly have a big impact on all who catch their show.”

Noble added, “Newton last toured with Bluesfest Tours in 2018, and he’s a crowd favourite, so it’s great to have him tour Australia and play Bluesfest 2024 as well.”

Both artists appeared on the first artist announcement for Bluesfest 2024, alongside Jack Johnson, Tom Jones, Elvis Costello, The Teskey Brothers, Peter Garrett & the Alter Egos, The Paper Kites and loads more. You can peep the Bluesfest 2024 lineup here and check out Drive-By Truckers’ and Newton Faulkner’s full list of tour dates below.

Drive-By Truckers 2024 Australian Tour

Monday, 25th March – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 27th March – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 28th March – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 29th March – Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW (12pm show)

Friday, 29th March – Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW (6pm show)

Newton Faulkner 2024 Australian Tour

Sunday, 31st March – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 1st April – The Metro, Sydney NSW

Pre-sales start Tuesday, 5th September at 12pm AEST. Tickets on sale to the general public from 12pm AEST on Thursday, 7th September via Bluesfest

