Dry Cleaning Announce Debut Australian Tour Dates

South London collective Dry Cleaning have announced their debut run of Australian headline shows, following their recent inclusion on this year’s Meredith Music Festival lineup. The band are currently building anticipation for their second album Stumpwork, which is out on Friday, 21st October.

The band are touring relentlessly right up until our summer, when they’ll arrive to kick things off in Brisbane on Friday, 9th December. The Australian tour will see Dry Cleaning also perform in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Dry Cleaning – ‘Don’t Press Me’

The four-piece first came to international attention with the 2019 single ‘Magic of Meghan’. They subsequently signed with British indie label 4AD and worked with producer John Parish (PJ Harvey) on 2021’s New Long Leg. Considering the critical and commercial success of New Long Leg – Paste and The Guardian both named it their seventh favourite album of the year – it made sense for Dry Cleaning to reunite with Parish to create Stumpwork.

The band of Florence Shaw, Lewis Maynard, Tom Dowse and Nick Buxton have released two singles from the album so far: ‘Don’t Press Me’ and ‘Anna Calls From the Arctic’.

A Frontier Members pre-sale kicks off at noon local time on Monday, 29th August, before tickets go on sale for the general public at noon local time on Wednesday, 31st August.

Dry Cleaning Australian Tour 2022

Friday 9th December – The Brightside Brisbane (18+)

Tuesday 13th December – Corner Hotel, Melbourne (18+)

Wednesday 14th December – Manning Bar, Sydney (18+)

Friday 16th December – Rosemount Hotel, Perth (18+)

Tickets are available via frontiertouring.com and oztix.com.au.

