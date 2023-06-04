DZ Deathrays Announce National Tour for New Album ‘R.I.F.F.’

Brisbane fuzz-rockers DZ Deathrays have announced an extensive national tour in support of their latest album, R.I.F.F., which arrived last week. The band will play 20 shows between late July and mid-September.

Kicking off in Port Macquarie on Friday, 28th July, the tour will also include stops in Newcastle, Adelaide, Perth, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Frankston, Townsville, Cairns, Ballarat, Melbourne, Canberra, Wollongong, Sydney and other locations. They’ll be joined on the run by Melbourne rockers Press Club and Novocastrian post-punks Dust. See all venues and dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

DZ Deathrays – ‘Tuff Luck’

R.I.F.F. – an acronym for Remember It’s for Fun – arrived last Friday (June 2) via the band’s own, newly-formed DZ Worldwide label. Their sixth studio album, it followed the band’s two-part Positive Rising series, the first instalment on which landed in 2019 before a second half was released in 2021. The new album was previewed with the singles ‘King B’, ‘Paranoid’ and ‘Tuff Luck’.

DZ Deathrays R.I.F.F. 2023 Australian Tour

with Press Club and Dust

Friday, 28th July – Finnians, Guruk/Port Macquarie

Saturday, 29th July – Newcastle Hotel, Awabakal Land/Newcastle

Thursday, 3rd August – Lions Art Factory – tarndanya/Adelaide

Friday, 4th August – The River, Wooditup/Margaret River

Saturday, 5th August – Rosemount Hotel, Boorloo/Perth

Friday, 11th August – Vinnies Dive Bar, Ngarang-wal Land/Gold Coast

Saturday, 12th August – Princess Theatre, Meanjin/Brisbane

Sunday, 13th August – Solbar, Murukutchi-dha/Maroochydore

Thursday, 17th August – Sooki Lounge, Wurunderji Land/Belgrave

Friday, 18th August – Torquay Hotel, Wadawurrung Land/Torquay

Saturday, 19th August – Pelly Bar, Bunurong Land/Frankston

Thursday, 24th August – Seabreeze Hotel, Yuwibara Land/Mackay

Friday, 25th August – The Warehouse, Bindal and Wulgurukaba Land/Townsville

Saturday, 26th August – Edge Hill Tavern, Gimuy/Cairns

Thursday, 31st August – Volta, Wadawurrung and Dja Dja Wurrung Land/Ballarat

Friday, 1st September – Corner Hotel, Naarm/Melbourne

Saturday, 2nd September – Haba, Boonwurrung and Bunurong Land/Rye

Thursday, 14th September – The Basement, Ngunnawal Land/Canberra

Friday, 15th September – Unibar, Dharawal Land/Wollongong

Saturday, 16th September – Factory Theatre, Eora/Sydney

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

DZ Deathrays Announce New Album ‘R.I.F.F.’ and Share New Single

DZ Deathrays: “We’re Entering A New Phase As A Band”

DZ Deathrays & Nerve Thrash Through N.E.R.D’s ‘Rock Star’ For Triple J Like A Version