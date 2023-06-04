DZ Deathrays Announce National Tour for New Album ‘R.I.F.F.’

Brisbane fuzz-rockers DZ Deathrays have announced an extensive national tour in support of their latest album, R.I.F.F., which arrived last week. The band will play 20 shows between late July and mid-September.
Kicking off in Port Macquarie on Friday, 28th July, the tour will also include stops in Newcastle, Adelaide, Perth, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Frankston, Townsville, Cairns, Ballarat, Melbourne, Canberra, Wollongong, Sydney and other locations. They’ll be joined on the run by Melbourne rockers Press Club and Novocastrian post-punks Dust. See all venues and dates below. Tickets are on sale now.
DZ Deathrays – ‘Tuff Luck’
R.I.F.F. – an acronym for Remember It’s for Fun – arrived last Friday (June 2) via the band’s own, newly-formed DZ Worldwide label. Their sixth studio album, it followed the band’s two-part Positive Rising series, the first instalment on which landed in 2019 before a second half was released in 2021. The new album was previewed with the singles ‘King B’, ‘Paranoid’ and ‘Tuff Luck’.
DZ Deathrays R.I.F.F. 2023 Australian Tour
with Press Club and Dust
- Friday, 28th July – Finnians, Guruk/Port Macquarie
- Saturday, 29th July – Newcastle Hotel, Awabakal Land/Newcastle
- Thursday, 3rd August – Lions Art Factory – tarndanya/Adelaide
- Friday, 4th August – The River, Wooditup/Margaret River
- Saturday, 5th August – Rosemount Hotel, Boorloo/Perth
- Friday, 11th August – Vinnies Dive Bar, Ngarang-wal Land/Gold Coast
- Saturday, 12th August – Princess Theatre, Meanjin/Brisbane
- Sunday, 13th August – Solbar, Murukutchi-dha/Maroochydore
- Thursday, 17th August – Sooki Lounge, Wurunderji Land/Belgrave
- Friday, 18th August – Torquay Hotel, Wadawurrung Land/Torquay
- Saturday, 19th August – Pelly Bar, Bunurong Land/Frankston
- Thursday, 24th August – Seabreeze Hotel, Yuwibara Land/Mackay
- Friday, 25th August – The Warehouse, Bindal and Wulgurukaba Land/Townsville
- Saturday, 26th August – Edge Hill Tavern, Gimuy/Cairns
- Thursday, 31st August – Volta, Wadawurrung and Dja Dja Wurrung Land/Ballarat
- Friday, 1st September – Corner Hotel, Naarm/Melbourne
- Saturday, 2nd September – Haba, Boonwurrung and Bunurong Land/Rye
- Thursday, 14th September – The Basement, Ngunnawal Land/Canberra
- Friday, 15th September – Unibar, Dharawal Land/Wollongong
- Saturday, 16th September – Factory Theatre, Eora/Sydney
Tickets on sale now
